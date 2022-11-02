Not Available

Thirty-four divorced and INDIAN! Priti is a 34 year old Indian American physician and restaurant owner searching for preet (a hindi word for love). Her traditional Indian parents find her numerous potential husbands from "Indian Internet Matrimonial" sites and her over zealous girlfriends persuade her to join a ten thousand dollar dating service. She goes to extremes to find love when it just may be where she least expects it... Finding Preet is a romantic comedy based on the experiences of writer, Priti Chowdhury.