Not Available

Finding Preet

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Thirty-four divorced and INDIAN! Priti is a 34 year old Indian American physician and restaurant owner searching for preet (a hindi word for love). Her traditional Indian parents find her numerous potential husbands from "Indian Internet Matrimonial" sites and her over zealous girlfriends persuade her to join a ten thousand dollar dating service. She goes to extremes to find love when it just may be where she least expects it... Finding Preet is a romantic comedy based on the experiences of writer, Priti Chowdhury.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images