Finding Rebecca

An accident. A chance to change. Meet Rebecca, a beautiful trophy wife drowning in the vapid lifestyle of the rich, bored and unhappy. When her sadness drives her over the edge of a cliff, she's left concussed and confused, not remembering the life she so desperately longed to escape from. But with every near-death tragedy lies the potential for transformation. When a sexy red-headed nurse triggers her hidden desires, she starts to wonder if it's even worth the battle to regain her memory, the memory of a person she doesn't really want to be: a woman with a cheating husband; a woman who she finds has been cheating herself. But will Rebecca see this as an opportunity to create the life she's always wanted? Or will she submit to a life of material wealth and a loveless marriage?