Locating the queen honeybee in a bee hive colony with approximately 30,000 worker honeybees can be a challenge. Learn what a beekeeper looks for as he searches the hive. The 2012 Indiana Honey Princess Brooke Mandel amazingly chooses the right frame of honeybees to make the job look very easy. Watch Brooke and beekeeper Randy Richards open up the hive for inspection. Also, Brooke explains what she has been doing across the State of Indiana as Indiana Honey Princess.