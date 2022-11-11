Fine Woodstrip Canoe Building

Not Available

Stuck in New York city for a winter with some time on his hands actor and woodworker Nick Offerman decided to build his own canoe...and was inspired to make this dvd about his experience. Filmed and edited by the talented Jimmy DiResta this visual guide provides and important dimension to others wishing to create their own masterpiece. Nick's instructions and comments as he demonstrates the steps in Canoecraft are invaluable to aspiring woodworkers. He Adds is own special touches showing how to build without staples, apply a logo, install waterproof bulkheads and hand cane the seats.