Finestra Davanti Ad Un Albero

I have several English style windows and this and a tree in winter have caused me to think about Fox-Talbot’s window—his first image, perhaps. Carried out, as usual, with the technique—but perhaps it would be better to say the discipline—of the flicker, which is, “the undulation, trembling, quivering, flashing, sparkling weakly” of the dictionary, in short everything of the cinèsi fosforescentica. Drawn from a thin monograph (it’s worth saying from typographic ink where there had been silver salts) I tried to shake my window using his where there had been a tree in winter. Cross-dissolving between real and not-real, between fixed and animated images of his lively works, seemed to me to reconstruct what would have perhaps happened to Fox-Talbot, filming my window in winter.