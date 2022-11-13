Not Available

Fingal's Finest tells the extraordinary story of Thomas Ashe & the 5th 'Fingal' Battalion, Dublin Brigade of Irish Volunteers during the 1916 Easter Rising in Ireland. Largely forgotten by history, and by those who tell the tales of the 1916 Rising, the Fingal Volunteers did not lie in wait for the British Army to attack them in the buildings of Dublin City. Instead, they took the fight to their enemy in North County Dublin and Meath, which culminated in the only successful engagement for the rebels during those fateful six days in Easter Week, 1916, when they defeated a superior force of Royal Irish Constabulary at the Battle of Ashbourne.