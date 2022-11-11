Fingerilla

Not Available

"In a far away, fucked up land, there lives a broke country-fried blonde who isn’t so bright. Consuming raw chicken & collecting beer cans out of the river to make ends meet, she spends her ditzy days caring for her decrepit grandmother in their dilapidated abode. But after a sinister demon of static steals an egg that she believes to be her baby, she is flung unto a seriously perverse quest to be reunited with said egg. Rummaging through her shabby woodland town by jet ski, inhaling all the drugs that cross her path, she encounters a myriad of total nutjobs. Some try to turn her on to God, some let her suck on their toes, while others pour 40s over her head, or seek to demolish her innocent soul. No childhood imagination is safe from this disturbingly depraved fable of nooky, dope, and degeneracy." - Spectacle Theater