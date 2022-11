Not Available

A young man, and his inherited passion for muscle cars, are constantly harassed by three rich boys in town. His troubles are compounded by his widowed mother's fear of losing him and the threat of foreclosure on the family farm. FINISH LINE will take you back in time combining the early 70's and present day Central California, the Vietnam era, racing, and cruising Main Street. Then and now, surrounded by hot cars and rock-n-roll music!