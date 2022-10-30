Finissant(e)s

Not Available

After prom, students from Dégelis high school spend their last summer together in the village of Témiscouata, before leaving for Rimouski, Quebec or Montreal to continue their studies. While enjoying her last moments with her friends, Carla, who plans to study communications in Montreal, begins interviewing, on camera, the other kids in her village. They tell her their hopes and dreams, as well as their fears about the future. At the same time, the region is the scene of several mysterious and dramatic events.