Finisterre is a trip back to the beginning of a story. It is the trip of Laura, my grandmother, to her hometown in Galicia, after 60 years of having emigrated to Argentina. During this trip through the "Terra Galega", Laura meets her two children, whom she has not seen in 15 years. Memory seems eroded by time and it is reunions that thrill and move. The uprooting of migrants has left an indelible mark on Laura. Finisterre tells of an old age in motion, of giving himself at the end of his life the possibility of remembering and forgiving the past.