You are covered with frost and it's snowing. A few minus degrees are multiplied by the freezing onshore wind blowing at 30 m/s. A man changes into a 6mm wetsuit in the heavy storm, grabs a surfboard and heads towards the roaring waves. The temperature of the seawater is close to zero. It's freezing outside. What the hell...? FINNSURF is the world's first Finnish surf film. It's a freezing, and at the same time warm documentary of surfing in Finland, and in some other places as well. A world where life is a dream and dream is everyday life. This documentary tells a story of five Finnish surfers. Everyone has their own point of view on surfing, Finland and surfing in Finland.