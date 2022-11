Not Available

On the heels of her breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Sebastian (Allan Lazo), struggling screenwriter Fiona (Sonia Montejano) finds herself overwhelmed by a case of writer's block and an unexpected crush on an enigmatic young woman. Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Florencia Manovil, this refreshingly frank dramedy explores the complexity of discovering one's individuality in a world of conformity.