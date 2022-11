Not Available

For centuries firefighters have acted as societies heroes. For one New York firefighter, Don Eichin, water has not only acted as his weapon of safety, but also a source of recreation. In New York, a strong community of surfers dwell underneath the ashes and uniforms. These warriors have risen about sea-level to conquer fire, as well as submerge themselves to dominate water. The only element stronger than their honor and skill is the bond of their brotherhood.