Fire Creek

Spared by a God he didn't believe in, Jason Malek (Seth Packard) survives a sniper attack while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan. However, his best friend, a devoted husband, father and Christian is killed just inches from him. Critically wounded but alive, Jason returns home to Utah carrying shrapnel wounds in his legs and the age-old question, "Why do bad things happen to good people?" Now, searching for his purpose, the former soldier adjusts to his new day-to-day life and does his best to improve the lives of those who surround him.