Fire Down Below

Martial arts star Steven Seagal stars in this action drama as Jack Taggart, an undercover agent working for the Environmental Protection Agency. When an EPA representative is murdered in a small Appalachian community, Taggart is sent in -- posing as a handyman working with a Christian relief agency -- to find out what happened.
|Steven Seagal
|Jack Taggart
|Marg Helgenberger
|Sarah Kellogg
|Stephen Lang
|Earl Kellogg
|Brad Hunt
|Orin Hanner Jr
|Kris Kristofferson
|Orin Hanner Sr.
|Levon Helm
|Reverend Bob Goodall
