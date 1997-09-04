1997

Fire Down Below

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 4th, 1997

Studio

Seagal/Nasso Productions

Martial arts star Steven Seagal stars in this action drama as Jack Taggart, an undercover agent working for the Environmental Protection Agency. When an EPA representative is murdered in a small Appalachian community, Taggart is sent in -- posing as a handyman working with a Christian relief agency -- to find out what happened.

Cast

Steven SeagalJack Taggart
Marg HelgenbergerSarah Kellogg
Stephen LangEarl Kellogg
Brad HuntOrin Hanner Jr
Kris KristoffersonOrin Hanner Sr.
Levon HelmReverend Bob Goodall

