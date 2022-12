Not Available

25th Anniversary of Love and Courage: Fire Emblem Festival was an orchestral concert which was part of Intelligent Systems' celebration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Fire Emblem series. The concert was performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in July 2015. This DVD collects the performances and drama sequences from the celebration event with the original voice cast as well as staff members from Nintendo and Intelligent Systems.