Gini Awi Saha Gini Keli (Firearms and Fireworks) is a Sri Lankan epic crime film based on a popular fictitious novel written by Anura Horatious. The plot revolves around the ascension and downfall of Padmasiri, a gang leader in Sri Lanka. The film also provides a clear overview of the underworld thuggery and political corruption during the latter part of the 1980s in Sri Lanka.