Not Available

Tai gets out of jail and discovers that his twin brother, Tan has been in coma for the past year. Tan has entered the world of Fireball, a violent game based on basketball hosted by underground criminal gangs, to raise money for Tai's early release. However, he was brutally beaten by another player, Tun. Tai agrees to join Den's team so that he can track down the man who hospitalised his brother. Tai is befriended by his teammates: Singh, a Thai boxing champion who wants to prove that he is the best; Muk, a Thai-African guy who needs money to support his family; IQ, a cheerful character who only wants to help his mother; and K, an old friend of Tan who has a mysterious past. He and his teammates must risk their lives and fight their way to the final round of the deadly Fireball championships so that Tai can avenge his brother on the court.