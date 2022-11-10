Firebreather is a CGI animated made-for-TV film, based on the eponymous comic book series. It's not easy being a teen like Duncan. His mom wants him to pay more attention to his homework, while his dad - a 120-foot-tall monster known as a Kaiju - wants him to become the next King of All Monsters. When these worlds collide, Duncan must use his human wits and his Kaiju powers - including super strength, agility and the ability to breathe fire - to protect his family and friends from a giant monster rampage.
|Dana Delany
|Margaret Rosenblatt (voice)
|Jesse Head
|Duncan Rosenblatt (voice)
|Dante Basco
|Kenny Rogers (voice)
|Grey Griffin
|Ms. Dreakford (voice)
|Reed Diamond
|Barnes (voice)
|Josh Keaton
|Troy (voice)
