Fireflies (Jonaki Porua)

Jahnu lives in a remote village by the banks of the river Brahmmaputra in in Assam, Northeast India. The villagers mock him for the femininity that he proudly wears on his body. Jahnu dreams of getting an operation and becoming a woman. Jahnu's sister, Jumu, who has decided to never come out as a queer woman to protect her parent's reputation in the village, worries that Jahnu might also have to live a painful life like her, although both the siblings have never spoken about their struggles aloud. Jahnu and Jumu's elder brother, Baba is extremely unhappy about his gender nonconformist siblings who he thinks have made their family dishonorable in the village. Jahnu's life takes a drastic turn when his romantic relationship with Palash catches attention of the villagers. With Palash refusing to acknowledge the relationship, Jahnu has to decide if he would continue living a life hiding himself or let himself walk forth with his truth.