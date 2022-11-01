Fireman Sam: Help Is Here!

Not Available

See Fireman Sam in action in this thrilling collection of firefighting adventures! Join your pals, Fireman Sam, Norman, Mandy, and Radar as they make courageous rescues throughout the town of Pontypandy. Fireman Sam saves the supermarket on Fire Prevention Day, helps the rescue dogs find missing people, shares important safety tips, and makes a daring helicopter rescue in the midst of a forest fire. Fireman Sam is here to help you learn about fire safety, teamwork, and having fun with your friends.