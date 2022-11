Not Available

Pontypandy is on thin ice when blustery blizzards cause chaos! Trevor gets stranded in the snow while Sarah and James are trapped on an icy island. In the meantime, Elvis just can’t seem to stop on his skis and Norman’s tricks cause an accidental avalanche. Luckily the Rescue Team is cool, calm and ready to help. So move aside and make way, Fireman Sam is going to save the day!