Fireman Sam: Pontypandy Gone Wild

Fireman Sam is busy keeping everyone safe and sound, when the town of Pontypandy goes wild! Tom & Moose go on the trail of a foxy fox but, whilst trying to outsmart it, accidentally become trapped in its den. The self-titled Wild Men of Pontypandy get into more scrapes when they start a battle of wilderness skills and find themselves stranded up a tree. Sarah gets herself into trouble when she tells the town about the Pontypandyness Monster, but the jetty can't cope with all the excitement when it breaks and floats away, leaving half the town adrift. No wonder Fireman Sam is Always on Duty!