Five animated adventures featuring Pontypandy's favourite fireman.In this instalment, Sam is given a remote control model of Jupiter for his birthday and the village prepares for a party at the railway station, but their pizza cooking soon gets out of control.The episodes are: 'Sam's Birthday', 'Pizza Pandemonium', 'The Great Party Panic', 'Paddle On' and 'Pontypandy in the Park'.