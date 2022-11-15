Fireman Sam: Snow Trouble

Not Available

A big freeze has fallen over Pontypandy, and with the snow comes lots of trouble! Sarah and James attempt to take the winning photograph for a competition, but they accidentally cause an avalanche and find themselves trapped in a cave. When Trevor is distracted, showing off to Dilys, he loses control of his bus full of passengers and they find themselves stranded on a frozen lake. Meanwhile Norman and Derek get up to their usual pranks and unknowingly create a giant snowball that starts to roll around Pontypandy. Thank goodness for Fireman Sam - join him and the rest of the rescue team as they save the day!