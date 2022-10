Not Available

When Fireman Sam performs a super-heroic rescue, he is awarded a special bravery medal and offered a new job in Newtown by visiting Chief Fire Officer Boyce. Meanwhile, a Pontypandy Pioneer Scouts camping trip, results in a forest fire that threatens to engulf Pontypandy, forcing everyone to prepare to evacuate ! Will Fireman Sam leave his beloved town, and will this be the end of Pontypandy ?