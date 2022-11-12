Firesign Theatre Sez: \'Everything You Know Is Wrong\'

Not Available

"Dogs flew space ships! The Aztecs invented the vacation! Men and Women are the same sex! Our forefathers took drugs! Your brain is not the boss!". Great news! Famed dare-demon Reebus Cannibus is going to perform his greatest stunt ever! A leap down the bottomless comet pit to the center of the Earth! Join the fabulous Firesign Theatre for another of their mind-bending journeys as they explore the alien uprising in our midst! Dr. Happy Harry Cox is our guide under the watchful eye of mild-mannered trailer park manager, and member of the Funny Name Club of America, Art Wholeflaffer, as he presents all seekers (one born every minute!) with the key evidence proving the thesis that Everything You Know is Wrong!