1984

Firestarter

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

May 10th, 1984

Studio

Dino De Laurentiis Company

As youths, Andy McGee (David Keith) and his future wife, Vicky (Heather Locklear), participated in secret experiments, allowing themselves to be subjected to mysterious medical tests. Years later, the couple's daughter, Charlie (Drew Barrymore), begins to exhibit the ability of setting fires solely with her mind. This volatile talent makes the youngster extremely dangerous and soon she becomes a target for the enigmatic agency known as "The Shop."

Cast

David KeithAndrew 'Andy' McGee
Drew BarrymoreCharlene 'Charlie' McGee
Freddie JonesDoctor Joseph Wanless
Heather LocklearVictoria 'Vicky' Tomlinson McGee
Martin SheenCaptain Hollister
George C. ScottJohn Rainbird

