Live Premonition is the first live DVD from the Greek band Firewind. It had 22 songs and is released on 2 CDs or 1 DVD there is also a combo pack. Songs 3-10 are from the Firewind album The Premonition all the other songs with exception of the solos are from prior Firewind albums It was filmed on 12 January 2008 and it was released 28 November 2008 The DVD contains a 22 song live concert and Extras.