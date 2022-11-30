Not Available

We finally did it! First!!! The NS Movie Volume 1 is done. And to commemorate its completion, we're doing something special and unique to release the film. On Monday, October 13th at 7pm PST/10pm EST we will be doing a Live NS Webcast of First!!! with streaming & production provided by Adrenaline Garage. Just like the NS Awards and Freestyle.ch, you can watch the live broadcast of the movie and chat along with fellow NS’ers in the comfort of your own home, dorm, or shanty town with net access.