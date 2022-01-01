First Aid Kit - Live at The Paradise

Not Available

First Aid Kit perform live at legendary Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA on June 8, 2014. Swedish folk-duo Klara and Johanna Söderberg perform many of their fan favorites as well as new tracks from Stay Gold, released June, 2014. Klara and Johanna talk about growing up in Sweden, being tour, recording their latest album and what inspired some of their most well-known songs. King of the World In the Hearts of Men Cedar Lane My Silver Lining Wolf Heaven Knows The Lion's Roar Stay Gold Emmylou