Not Available

TUSHY.com is back with the next installment of its award winning series - FIRST ANAL VOL. 9! We have curated a collection of TUSHYs best work, capturing the exact moment the worlds most beautiful women become addicted to anal sex. Cover model, Ana Rose, plays an overachieving college student with a double life, looking for the absolute best first anal experience. Also featuring EXCLUSIVE FIRST ANAL performances by Julie Kay, Michelle James, and Lana Sharapova. With beautiful cinematography, captivating stories, and stunning models in exclusive performances - First Anal Vol. 9 is a collection that will leave you beyond satisfied.