First Blood

When former Green Beret John Rambo is harassed by local law enforcement and arrested for vagrancy, the Vietnam vet snaps, runs for the hills and rat-a-tat-tats his way into the action-movie hall of fame. Hounded by a relentless sheriff, Rambo employs heavy-handed guerilla tactics to shake the cops off his tail.
|Sylvester Stallone
|John J. Rambo
|Richard Crenna
|Col. Samuel Trautman
|Brian Dennehy
|Hope Sheriff Will Teasle
|Bill McKinney
|State Police Capt. Dave Kern
|Jack Starrett
|Deputy Sgt. Arthur Galt
|Michael Talbott
|Deputy Balford
