1982

First Blood

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 21st, 1982

Studio

Orion Pictures

When former Green Beret John Rambo is harassed by local law enforcement and arrested for vagrancy, the Vietnam vet snaps, runs for the hills and rat-a-tat-tats his way into the action-movie hall of fame. Hounded by a relentless sheriff, Rambo employs heavy-handed guerilla tactics to shake the cops off his tail.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneJohn J. Rambo
Richard CrennaCol. Samuel Trautman
Brian DennehyHope Sheriff Will Teasle
Bill McKinneyState Police Capt. Dave Kern
Jack StarrettDeputy Sgt. Arthur Galt
Michael TalbottDeputy Balford

