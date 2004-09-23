2004

First Daughter

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 23rd, 2004

Studio

Epsilon Motion Pictures

Samantha MacKenzie, the daughter of the president of the United States, arrives at college with a group of Secret Service agents. Samantha, however, resents their presence and decides she wants to attend school just like a normal student. Her father agrees to recall the agents but secretly assigns James, an undercover agent, to pose as a student. They fall in love, but their romance is jeopardized when Samantha learns James' true identity.

Cast

Marc BlucasJames Lansome
Michael KeatonPresident Mackenzie
Margaret ColinThe First Lady
Lela RochonLiz Pappas
AmerieMia Thompson (as Amerie)
Katie HolmesSamantha Mackenzie

View Full Cast >

Images