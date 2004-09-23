First Daughter

Samantha MacKenzie, the daughter of the president of the United States, arrives at college with a group of Secret Service agents. Samantha, however, resents their presence and decides she wants to attend school just like a normal student. Her father agrees to recall the agents but secretly assigns James, an undercover agent, to pose as a student. They fall in love, but their romance is jeopardized when Samantha learns James' true identity.
|Marc Blucas
|James Lansome
|Michael Keaton
|President Mackenzie
|Margaret Colin
|The First Lady
|Lela Rochon
|Liz Pappas
|Amerie
|Mia Thompson (as Amerie)
|Katie Holmes
|Samantha Mackenzie
