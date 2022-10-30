Not Available

First Day follows 11 young Australians as they launch themselves into their first day at school. We follow the children and their families in the weeks leading up to the first day and observe the variety of ways in which family cultures and contexts affect the preparation of each child for school. When the first day arrives, we follow the children waking up, getting ready, getting to school, and their reactions to being there. From tears to jubilation, this documentary captures every precious and painful moment of the all-important first day.