First Day High

The journey in solving the greatest mysteries of life begins on the first day of school. Brainy Indy, MVP MJ2, Sosy Pre, Rebel Gael and Nice Guy Nathan are college freshmen who enter FDH University without knowing what college life will bring them. Until they all got involved in the biggest mystery the university has ever encountered- B.W.A.C.A. or Basketball Water Contamination Accident. Initial investigation shows that the water drank by the players during the game was contaminated by a mysterious substance.