First Flight of Vulcan XH558

Not Available

The aviation heritage will never forget Thursday October 18th, 2007. The awesome sight of the mighty Cold War aircraft taking to the air powered by its four huge Rolls Royce Olympus engines brought tears to the eyes of all who saw it and generated spontaneous applause not only across Bruntingthorpe Airfield but around the aerospace world. After two years of restoration and over 10 years of planning and persuading, Vulcan XH558 finally leapt in to the air. This Souvenir DVD documents the memorable day and will last as a permanent record of a unique and historic achievement.