Not Available

First Fun with Spanish is a beginner's guide to Spanish for young children, based on the best-selling book "First Hundred Words in Spanish", published by Usborne. Each scene in the DVD corresponds to a double-page spread in the book. Follow Isabel and her family as they go about their day. Isabel's family do not speak English so she will translate everything for you. We join Isabel and her brother Pablo as they wake up. After a chaotic breakfast, it's off to Grandma and Grandpa's. The a trip to the shops and a visit to the park introduces lots of familiar objects. After a busy and fun-filled day, it's home to play, bathtime and bed.