First Generation Finale

Class 37 Finale with action from South Wales with the Green and Large Logo liveried examples, from Scotland, from the South East and throughout the network on passenger and freight duties. Includes 37s on freight traffic around the network. Class 47s on special trains and freight traffic featuring locos from a number of operators. Class 31s with ‘Wessex’ duties, Network Rail 31s on HST measurement train. Slammers plus Class 73s on services throughout the third rail network including the ‘Seaside Slammer’, the last CEP units, and services in Kent and to the South Coast in addition to Class 73 shuttles to Waterloo Electric Loco Haulage with Virgins class 87 and 90 operations from Euston and class 90s on the North Berwick branch.