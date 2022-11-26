First Holiday

Not Available

On the day the filmmaker’s grandfather died, his grandmother was the only person to whom he wanted to speak. When he called her that evening to see how she was doing, she immediately turned the question on him. “Holding a lot back,” he said “I’m doing okay. It’s just been a hard day,” to which his grandmother replied “A hard day because of school or a hard day because Bob died?” The film explores the loss of love and its impact on how descendants of that first couple experience it.