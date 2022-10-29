Not Available

VERNON RICHARDSON and IMANI TOWNSEND meet unexpectedly at a cozy Jazz club, unpretentious, and unaware, they're a match made for heaven on a popular internet dating website. They fall in love with the people they really are, but the influence of life's circumstances and false expectations keep them apart. However, their pseudo internet personalities keep them closer than they know. Vernon, an aspiring writer, takes a job at Townsend Publishing, run by Imani, setting up the ultimate serendipitous showdown with destiny...the two Vernons and the two Imanis shall certainly meet. His game of borrowing cars and money to impress the love of his life is soon discovered, leaving Imani heartbroken, so he makes a promise to make it up to her if she will just give him a second chance at a first impression. A bright, modern, refreshing and romantic comedy.