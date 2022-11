Not Available

This third volume of award-winning gay-themed shorts serves up a spectrum of complex emotions -- from coming-of-age angst to secretive shame. Selections include writer-director Anthony Meindl's "Ready? OK!" in which an 11-year-old boy discovers a passion for cheerleading, and Todd Bartoo's "Coffee," in which two friends investigate a rumor that their best friend's ex is gay. Other works include Nick Oceano's "El Primo" and Adam Lipsius's "4º."