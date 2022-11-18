Not Available

Tim Tucker (Dylan Bruce) was a star forward who broke a knee and never got drafted to the NHL. After the injury, Tim left hockey and became a hitman. Ten years later he finds himself back in town to look after his brother Matthew (Percy Hynes White), with a chance to set things right. But will his past wreak havoc with his shot at redemption? Written and directed by Brett and Jason Butler, First Round Down is a tire-squealing, gun toting, bad ass comedy set in a blue collar town.