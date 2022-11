Not Available

A story writer named Jahangir Golestaneh married Ra’ana a few years ago. They have a son named Nima who is 6 years old. Jahangir has published three books but he has not earned any money from his books. The family lives in a rental house that its owner is an old friend of Jahangir. It does not take long for the old friend to call Jahangir and say that he plans to settle in his house. This news disrupts Jahangir’s life.