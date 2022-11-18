Not Available

As babies grow, their eye-hand coordination begins to improve as their ability to interact with their surroundings blossoms. It is the perfect time for My First Signs, A playful introduction to 20 common words and phrases from baby's world -- including "mommy", "daddy" and "I love you" -- both Spoken and in Sign Language. Join special guest Marlee Matlin as she demonstrates this exciting way for babies to express themselves even before they have master verbal communication. Featuring fun puppet shows, real-world images and beautiful classical music, this delightful program presents fun ways for you and your baby to interact on a whole new level!