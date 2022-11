Not Available

First Snow in the Woods: The Movie was filmed over the course of two fall seasons in Michigan. The movie is based on the award-winning children's book First Snow in the Woods by Carl R. Sams II and Jean Stoick. Watch as live video in First Snow in the Woods: The Movie is combined with photography from the award-winning children's book First Snow in the Woods. Children of all ages will enjoy this tale as they learn to follow their heart song and not to fear change.