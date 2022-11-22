Not Available

First to Fall follows two young civilian expatriate 'rebels' on their 8-month journey to liberate Libya, their home country. Carrying cameras along with guns into battle, they took lenses where no documentary has gone before, capturing the madness of the Libyan front lines firsthand. Director Rachel Beth Anderson's distinct female perspective reveals their dramatic transformation as these young men give up comfortable, stable lives in Canada to take up arms against a corrupt regime and risk their lives in a brutal, chaotic war. Anderson's incredible access provides audiences a personal connection to this honest, witty, at times shocking, modern coming of age tale.