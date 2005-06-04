Fish Can't Fly

2005

From a secular point of view, the film explores the lives of Gay men and women of faith as they recall their journeys to put their sexuality and spirituality in harmony. Finding that their strong religious convictions and faith seemed to be used against them, these are the personal stories of people who have participated in "ex-gay" ministries and found in fact that they did not provide a so-called cure. The answers seemed to come from within. With less of a focus on the "ex-gay" movement, the film is more about the telling of stories behind the debate and the role religion can play in one's life.