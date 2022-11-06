Not Available

Fish Hawk

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A hardened and embittered man turns his life around with the help of a farm boy in this uplifting family tale. Down on his luck and dependent on booze, Native American Fish Hawk (Will Sampson) changes his fate when he accepts a job hunting down a bear that's been killing local livestock. His temporary residence with the Boggs family brings young Corby (Charles Fields) into his life, and the boy's friendship gives Fish Hawk a new reason to live.

Cast

Will SampsonFish Hawk
Don FrancksDeut Boggs
Charles FieldsCorby Boggs
Chris WigginsMarcus Boggs
Mary PirieSarah Boggs
Geoffrey BowesTowsack Charlie

