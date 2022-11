Not Available

This is the story of two school boys who are aspiring musicians, meeting by fluke and falling in love along the way to a music competition. An He (Chinese name translates to "River") is a musical genius who is experiencing writer's block. Xiao Yu (translates to "Little Fish" in Chinese) is a rich kid who runs away from home. Both have their own challenges in school and in life. Will they be able to overcome their own insecurities and achieve their dreams?